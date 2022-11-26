Albany church offers Advent organ recital series

Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, will hold a series of organ recitals at 3 p.m. on each of the four Sundays of Advent.

A listing of performers and programs follows.

Beverly Ratajak will open the series with the Nov. 27 program, including noels by Cesar Franck and Claude Balbastre; settings of “Lo, How a Rose” by Johannes Brahms and Max Drischner; settings of familiar carols by Wilbur Held and Robert J. Powell; “Pastorale” from Handel’s Messiah; and a setting of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by the late Corvallis organist Beatrice A. Miller.

On Dec. 4, Salem organists Mindy Kleinman and Brad Bateman will present a 40-minute program of new Advent and Christmas music by American composers including Charles Callahan, William MacFarlane, Dale Wood and Richard Purvis.

Eric McKirdy, the church’s music director and principal organist, will give a recital on Dec. 11 including a setting of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by Leo Sowerby, which makes full use of the organ with a broad, sweeping crescendo in the middle.

That piece will be followed by “Lullay, Thou Tiny Little Child” by British composer C. Armstrong Gibbs, a setting of “Greensleeves” by Richard Purvis, a dramatic interpretation of “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” by Diane Bish, and an even more dramatic interpretation of “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus” by legendary San Francisco theater organist David Hegarty.

McKirdy will also perform the final concert, on Dec. 18. This recital will feature “The Snow Lay on the Ground” by Leo Sowerby, a Christmas cradle lullaby by British composer Alfred Hollins (which includes a sneaky Christmas carol quotation that concertgoers can try to pick out) and a creative setting of “I Wonder as I Wander” by Robert Hebble.

This concert will conclude with a composition of theme and variations on “In Dulci Jubilo” by French-Canadian composer Denis Bedard.

The concerts are free; children are welcome to attend. The recitals will be played on the church’s 1985 M.P. Möller pipe organ, the largest instrument of its kind in the mid-valley, with four manuals and nearly 4,000 pipes.

More information can be found on the church web site (www.albanymethodist.org), by emailing info@albanymethodist.org or calling the church office at 541-928-3505. The recitals will also be livestreamed on the church’s website for those unable to attend in person.