Albany Christmas tree comes to town

The first week of December won't see a parade of cars weaving their way through the streets of downtown Albany. There will be no floats. No parade at all, and while Santa may still come, it'll be from a distance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched for 10 months and canceled graduations, proms, Easter events and the Albany Veterans Day Parade. And now, as the winter chill settles into the valley, traditional Christmas celebrations have been put off until 2021.

But Albany will still have a Christmas tree.

On Tuesday, this year's city Christmas tree, courtesy of Weyerhaeuser, came rumbling into town on the back of a Ram Trucking flatbed.

Weyerhaeuser donates the tree every year, and 2020's tree is a big one.

"It's about 60 feet tall," said Weyerhaeuser forester Sierra Barfield.

Once the tree arrived at its usual spot at Two Rivers Market, it immediately got a haircut.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They had to thin it out so it could fit," Barfield said. "The tree came from our nursery, so it was open-grown, meaning it has no competition — that's why it's so full. If it had been grown on the farm, it might have been smaller."