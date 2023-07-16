More services will be available for people experiencing homelessness in downtown Albany after CHANCE Recovery celebrated the opening of more showers, laundry services and a new commercial kitchen on Thursday, July 13..

Since another shelter in town, Albany Helping Hands, closed services to nonresidents in March, CHANCE has seen an influx of people seeking services.

“Since April our numbers at the Albany office have doubled, if not tripled,” Executive Director Emma Deane said.

With the addition of the showers and laundry services, Deane sees an opportunity for people to get connected to help, she said.

Prominent members of the community gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting at CHANCE Recovery, 231 SE Lyon St., including Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, Mayor Alex Johnson II and Albany police Chief Marcia Harnden.

“There’s been a gap in services, and people not adequately getting clean clothes and showers,” Deane said to the crowd.

The three showers are all wheelchair-accessible, Deane said in an interview before the event. That was identified as a need because the organization has seen an increase in the number of unhoused people who use mobility devices or have disabilities, she said.

There are some showers and laundry services at Second Chance Shelter on Southeast Jackson Street, but they aren’t open to people with a criminal background because it would violate the safety of the women at the shelter.

Having the services in the downtown office makes them accessible for everyone, Deane said.

A place for people to get their laundry done for free will also make it so blankets can be washed, Deane added. That may reduce the number of new blankets the organization gives away.

The addition of a commercial kitchen is also a game-changer.

On Thursday night, crowds of people hovered over cups of melon soup and hors d’oeuvres on Thursday night, some of the first meals made in the commercial kitchen.

The cooks are used to operating in a much smaller kitchen — in the basement of the old church, a site that’s shared with the Creating Housing Coalition.

Second Chance Shelter provides three meals a day. The meals are transported to the shelter, cook Miguel Jimenez said. With the food, the kitchen staff had to send along their dirty dishware because there was no dishwasher downtown, just in the Jackson Street facility, cook Miguel Jimenez said.

The commercial kitchen will make things more efficient. It will also allow the crew to cook up a larger menu because they have more storage space and a larger fridge, cook Juniper Steele said.

Recently, CHANCE also added dental services. There’s a dental office set up and soon, the group hopes a dentist will be able to join the hygienist crew to offer services, Linn and Benton County Dental Program Manager Molly Perino said.

To Deane, all the additions are a step toward offering something that people experiencing homelessness are often stripped of — dignity.

“Having a shower or being able to wash your clothes gives people the dignity or the confidence to feel good about themselves,” Deane said.