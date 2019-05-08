The St. Johns No. 17 Masons and Friends of the Albany Masonic Cemetery have scheduled work parties for the coming months.
The cemetery is located at Seventh Avenue and Broadway Street in Albany.
All dates are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14.
This is the sixth year the group will be be working on marker restoration and grounds maintenance, which is aided by grants from the Oregon Heritage Cemetery Grant Program.
For information, contact Kay Burt at 541-926-4038, or kathryn.burt@comcast.net.