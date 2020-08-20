Albany cars vandalized in second hate crime targeting Black residents

At the Albany City Council's Aug. 10 meeting, Councilor Mike Sykes condemned the vandalism of at least three cars spray-painted with racial pejoratives.
“It’s highly unacceptable and I hope our police officers are looking for the individuals who did it. They need to be punished to the full extent of the law because we don’t need that garbage in this city and I won’t stand for it, period… I’ll help them find their way out,” he said.
Six days later, three more cars were vandalized, this time with a new message: white lives matter.
“We’re treating it as a hate crime,” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden.
It’s the second hate crime reported to the department this month that appears to have been targeting Black residents.
“People feel emboldened,” she said, noting that a Black family lived in the neighborhood of the second incident and the first incident may have targeted a separate Black family and a gay man.
“This has no place here,” Harnden said. “It has no place in any community. We stand with them to try and root it out. My concern is, as we ramp up to the election, this might increase because people are emboldened to do this.”
The first hate crime took place Aug. 10. At least three cars were spray painted — one with the N-word and two with swastikas.
The second crime occurred on Aug. 16 and damaged three additional cars, with white paint splashed over the hoods and sides of the vehicles. “WLM” was traced in the paint to symbolize the phrase “white lives matter” — often used to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement that aims to bring attention to inequities, police brutality and racism. A sign showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement was also vandalized in the incident.
“This behavior isn’t new,” said Angel Harris, president of the local NAACP. “As a Black woman living in this country, I know that I am a greater target when I put a sign in my yard. Historically, I know that sign will not last long. When they vandalize and destroy our signs, we’re lucky that’s all they did. When we run for positions or speak out about racial injustice, we know what can happen to our property and our bodies. It’s not right, but it’s our current reality.”
City officials, she said, should speak up.
In July, City Councilor Rich Kellum proposed that the council take action by sending a message to the county DA about the demonstrations in Portland. It marked a change for the council, which did not take action in 2019 when members of the white supremacist group Proud Boys engaged in rioting in Portland.
“(The message) is saying that if we have someone creating hate or discontent to those kinds of levels, we think they ought to be prosecuted,” Kellum said at the time of the July meeting, referencing the demonstrations in Portland.
On Thursday, Kellum said he had no current plans to call for similar action against hate crimes taking place within Albany city limits.
“If you listened to what we had to say when this came up, we all denounced it,” he said of the latest incidents in Albany.
“Now, do I have something in the works? No, I don’t. I guess I’m not who speaks for the City Council. Who speaks for the City Council is when four of us vote in one direction. I brought up that we should denounce what the city (Portland) is not doing.
"This issue is it’s probably not my place to get that (a statement concerning the Albany hate crimes) started,” he added. “This is a despicable thing that looked like it happened, and it’s being addressed by local people. My issue in Portland was it was not being addressed. If there is something where we find out so and so have decided they are going to try and do this to a bunch of people, I’ll be standing up there saying, 'Stop.'”
The individuals who vandalized Councilor Alex Johnson II’s vehicle and home in 2018 and 2020 were never identified.
At the Aug. 10 meeting, Johnson, who is Black, said he had been living in Albany for 26 years and never experienced racism as bold as the latest crimes but had his own experience in 2018 when he was elected to the board.
“When it was announced that I won, the reception, when the mayor introduced me, the response was positive. People clapped,” he said.
The next night, the windshield wipers were broken off of his car.
“I didn’t think it was a problem, but they put them on my car so I can see them,” he said. A week later, his license plates were bent.
“They came to my house. I put it on Facebook and said I forgave them, but this has only happened since I’ve been elected. No one before that felt emboldened,” he said, agreeing with Harris' statement about the unfortunate reality Black people and people of color live with.
This year, the night after he participated in the city’s peaceful protest surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, Johnson said his American flag was taken from his house and thrown on the ground and, again, his car was damaged.
Regarding the latest incidents, Johnson said he thinks the council should speak up.
“I think the City Council should take a stand to let people know this behavior isn’t acceptable and won’t be tolerated,” he said.
“It is important that city officials and residents of Albany speak up and out against the vandalism and intimidation and let Black community members and people of color know that the city stands with them,” Harris added. “It is important to remember that silence is violence. What I choose to speak up about and what I choose to stay silent about speaks volumes on where you stand. Destroying another person’s property is a crime. For those of you who know who is responsible for these crimes, it is your responsibility to report it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.