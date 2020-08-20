Albany cars vandalized in second hate crime targeting Black residents

“When it was announced that I won, the reception, when the mayor introduced me, the response was positive. People clapped,” he said.

The next night, the windshield wipers were broken off of his car.

“I didn’t think it was a problem, but they put them on my car so I can see them,” he said. A week later, his license plates were bent.

“They came to my house. I put it on Facebook and said I forgave them, but this has only happened since I’ve been elected. No one before that felt emboldened,” he said, agreeing with Harris' statement about the unfortunate reality Black people and people of color live with.

This year, the night after he participated in the city’s peaceful protest surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, Johnson said his American flag was taken from his house and thrown on the ground and, again, his car was damaged.

Regarding the latest incidents, Johnson said he thinks the council should speak up.

“I think the City Council should take a stand to let people know this behavior isn’t acceptable and won’t be tolerated,” he said.

“It is important that city officials and residents of Albany speak up and out against the vandalism and intimidation and let Black community members and people of color know that the city stands with them,” Harris added. “It is important to remember that silence is violence. What I choose to speak up about and what I choose to stay silent about speaks volumes on where you stand. Destroying another person’s property is a crime. For those of you who know who is responsible for these crimes, it is your responsibility to report it.”

