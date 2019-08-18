Before the carousel started an operator rang an old-fashioned hanging bell to warn riders it was about to start.
Then the carousel began moving gradually, slowly picking up speed until its inert animal figures transformed into a nearly magical whirl of color.
Staff volunteers and visitors at Albany’s Historic Carousel & Museum celebrated two years of that magic Saturday with a carnival featuring games and activities in and around the carousel.
Peggy Burris, the carousel’s executive director, said the event serves as a fundraiser for the carousel and funds raised by the anniversary celebration last year helped the nonprofit that operates the carousel add five new animals. Burris said the carousel has space for 52 animals, but currently only has 35.
She said adding new animals gives people a reason to keep coming back to the carousel.
“We want to keep bringing people back to this wonderful gem we have here in downtown Albany,” she said.
Burris noted that the carousel has helped spark the revitalization of downtown Albany by adding an attraction that brings in tourists from all over Oregon who then spend money at other downtown businesses.
“(The carousel) draws people downtown and then everyone has success,” she said. “I think right now, Albany has never been better.”
She said since March 1 this year, the carousel has drawn more than 66,000 people.
For Saturday’s celebration, she said she was hoping to draw around 1,600 people. The event took more than 60 volunteers to put on, she said.
Travis Munson, of Lacomb, said he brings his 3-year-old son Graham Munson to the carousel almost every week when they do grocery shopping. He said they saw a flier for the celebration last week and thought it was a perfect time to come back to the carousel.
“He loves it. I’m really encouraged to see how well Albany is doing. All these improvements they’ve made, it’s really a pleasure to come down,” he said.
He added that he really appreciates all the work the carousel’s volunteers do to make it happen.
“We’re just thrilled this is here,” he said.