The Monteith Historical Society is offering Christmas caroling by horse-drawn wagon and vintage trolley through the Monteith Historic District in December.
Tours will run Dec. 13, 14, 15 and Dec. 20, 21 and 22, beginning at 5 p.m. each night and departing every 45 minutes until the last tour at 8 p.m. Song leaders, song books and bells will be provided. Board the horse-drawn wagon or trolley at the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW, across from the US Post Office.
Cost is $10 general, $5 children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, through the Albany Visitors Association by calling 541-928-0911, or in the office at 110 Third Ave. SE. Payment is required when reservations are made. Space is limited.
For information about MHS memberships, contact Patty Evans at pcevans1556@gmail.com.