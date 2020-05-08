Albany cancels summer events

Lyddane's team is still working out the logistics and brainstorming ways to bring some celebration back to the city while still maintaining social distancing.

Plans could include bringing elements of the three canceled festivals to different parts of town.

"We're toying with bringing mobile play or mobile music to different areas of town," she said. "If we can’t do a big event how do we still take some of those elements and find ways to sprinkle that about and get people to celebrate?"

Other ideas include shifting the vendor aspect of the Northwest Art and Air Show online, allowing people to purchase crafts and other goods virtually. There also still may be the possibility of incorporating the hot air balloons that traditionally fly over Albany but with a constantly changing situation, Parks and Recreation can't make any promises.

"We were disappointed," Lyddane said of the need to cancel, "but we want to party with everyone for years to come and so this was a hard decision but necessary."