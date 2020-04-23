Albany business loan program exhausted

The City Council approved the partnership between the city and Community Lending Works, with staff noting that they expected as many as 30% of the loans to go into default.

Under the terms of the loans, businesses supplied a two-page application that included 2019 financials as well as the first few months of financial statements from 2020. Businesses also had to show an ability to weather the storm and have a chance at paying back the loans, which require interest-only payments after the first six months. After the first year, the businesses would start paying on the principal as well.

"What we’re hearing is this has been impacting businesses so differently, but it’s effected everyone," Sherry said of the novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands across the state and killed nearly 50,000 people nationwide.

Sherry said his office is open to any local business owner and that it could help navigate the process of obtaining federal aid as well. The city has also released a survey for business owners, available on the city's website.

"These aren’t businesses, these are people who have sunk their hearts into these businesses," Sherry said. "A lot of employers are just trying to keep their employees taken care of. That was inspiring but also humbling to see."