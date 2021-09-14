Albany Business Extravaganza returns

The Albany Business Extravaganza is returning this year following last year’s COVID cancellation. The event starts Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

“We’ve been doing the Albany Business Extravaganza for over 20 years,” said Albany Area Chamber of Commerce president Janet Steel. “The event is a showcase of local or areas businesses … a way to meet over 70 businesses that will be there.”

All of them are chamber member businesses, and there will be free food and tons of prizes available. Not only will each business have their own door prizes, there is a drawing for a “pot of gold” that contains over $400 in Chamber Dollars, which are redeemable at member businesses.

The event is also a large hiring event, with 24 different businesses that will have information about their job openings.

The event runs until 6:30 p.m. and masks are required.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

