Albany budget proposal would cut fire positions, other services

"This is not a 'threat,'" Troedsson said, referring to past comments about budget proposals. "There's no threats here. This is a problem that faces the city, and the city has to come together and see how it wants to address the problem."

One of the proposals to do so is the city services fee, which would apply to all developed properties with water meters and would take effect, as currently written, on July 1.

The cost per unit for a single-family residential property would be $9 per month. A resolution to assist low-income residents is part of the total proposal.

The idea of the fee is to tap properties that benefit from city services - schools, churches and nonprofits, for instance - but do not contribute directly to those services in terms of property taxes. If adopted, it is expected to bring in $2.8 million per year.

If councilors decide to adopt the fee, a supplemental budget will be prepared for the next council meeting.

The utility fee has been under discussion for about two years, along with more than two dozen other ideas to both cut expenses and raise money.