Albany budget $5 million short

Without a new revenue source, Albany will face a $5 million shortfall for the next budget cycle, City Manager Peter Troedsson warned the City Council on Monday.
The council resumed conversations surrounding the possibility of implementing a citywide utility fee during its virtual meeting on Monday. The council has yet to vote on whether or not to charge the fee.
The first budget meetings for the city are set to begin in May and city staff is preparing a document that incorporates $5 million in cuts, Troedsson said. Some of those cuts, like lost staffing in the Parks and Recreation Department, have already occurred.
If the city were to implement a utility fee, the financial picture, Troedsson said, could brighten.
The shortfall, however, came as no surprise to the council, which has been informed several times over the last year that the city would be facing a budget gap.
Previous estimates concerning the budget shortfall were as high as $11 million, but a variety of factors decreased that gap, including COVID-19 relief payments from the federal CARES Act, cuts to city departments and updated information that allowed the city to revise its earlier projections.
City administration attributes the shortfall to the rising cost of staffing, including the costs of health insurance and the state retirement program, as well as the inability for property taxes to keep up with the cost of things like public safety.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
City services, Troedsson has warned, will need to be reduced to turn in a balanced budget — a mandate from the state of Oregon.
The exact amount of a possible utility fee and how it would be charged is still up in the air. The council is expected to continue hearing information on the topic in coming meetings.
Because the fee is not a tax, the council does not have to send the question of whether or not to implement it to voters, although several councilors have signaled they would support doing so.