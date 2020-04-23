Albany braces for economic impact of COVID-19, manager takes pay cut

Albany's municipal budget is feeling the pinch from COVID-19, but the city manager is easing the pain somewhat by offering to take a pay cut.
Gov. Kate Brown announced a new, three-phase plan for regions around Oregon to begin preparing to open some businesses and start down the path to allowing residents to move freely around communities again after coronavirus sickened thousands across the state.
The impact of the virus, however, is predicted to be far-reaching and to last beyond the slow retraction of the stay-at-home order.
Schools have been closed for nearly a month and were ordered to remain closed through the end of the academic year. Employees who can are working from home; other businesses deemed essential by the state are still in operation, while still others have had to move to alternative models or close all together.
The city of Albany, one of the largest employers in town, has seen a combination of effects. Essential services like law enforcement and firefighting remain operational and are working on the front lines to combat the virus. Other employees are working from home while the City Council adjusts to holding meetings online.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, City Manager Peter Troedsson offered his contribution to limiting the impact of the virus on the city: he volunteered to take a 10% cut to his salary.
"It shows leadership," Councilman Mike Sykes said, joining the chorus of praise from the council for Troedsson.
On Thursday, Troedsson brushed aside the commendations.
"I made a personal decision to try to help in a number of ways, and this is one of them," he said. "It’s not a novel idea. There are quite a few organizations, public and private, with CEOs who have taken similar actions."
Troedsson's monthly salary will fall from $13,942 to $12,548, effective immediately.
The reduction will be seen in the city's budget, which was already facing predicted shortfalls for the next biennium. The impact of the coronavirus is expected to make matters worse.
Albany has seen a slight decrease in utility revenue while transient lodging taxes have decreased dramatically.
"Parks and Recreation revenues are almost eliminated due to stay-at-home restrictions which make it impossible to provide recreation services," Troedsson said. "This will have a serious impact on our Parks and Recreation staffing and programs."
Library revenues have also been impacted since both of the city's libraries have been closed for more than a month.
According to Troedsson, the Fire Department has even seen a decrease in ambulance revenue.
"On the expenditure side, the city will have to incur unbudgeted costs due to the need to provide PPE, to make some structural modifications, to pay overtime and provide for federally mandated leave, and to fund other components of the COVID-19 response," Troedsson said. "We’re hopeful that some of these costs will be reimbursable from FEMA or from the state, and we will make use of every opportunity to claim those reimbursements as applicable."
In the long term, there are additional financial concerns.
"If we are indeed entering a recession, it’s possible that property tax revenues could also decrease next year, which would exacerbate the structural imbalance with which the council was grappling prior to the pandemic," Troedsson said.
Gov. Brown's phased plan calls for regions to meet criteria in terms of testing, PPE supplies and being able to trace positive cases of the virus. The Linn County Commission is currently working on a plan to submit to the governor that would see certain medical facilities reopen and recreation restrictions lifted. Phase one in Linn County would still call for social distancing and for some businesses to remain closed or altered.
On Wednesday, Sykes asked if the council would soon stop meeting virtually. Troedsson informed the council that the body would continue meeting virtually for the time being.
