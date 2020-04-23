Albany braces for economic impact of COVID-19, manager takes pay cut

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Albany's municipal budget is feeling the pinch from COVID-19, but the city manager is easing the pain somewhat by offering to take a pay cut.

Gov. Kate Brown announced a new, three-phase plan for regions around Oregon to begin preparing to open some businesses and start down the path to allowing residents to move freely around communities again after coronavirus sickened thousands across the state.

The impact of the virus, however, is predicted to be far-reaching and to last beyond the slow retraction of the stay-at-home order.

Schools have been closed for nearly a month and were ordered to remain closed through the end of the academic year. Employees who can are working from home; other businesses deemed essential by the state are still in operation, while still others have had to move to alternative models or close all together.

The city of Albany, one of the largest employers in town, has seen a combination of effects. Essential services like law enforcement and firefighting remain operational and are working on the front lines to combat the virus. Other employees are working from home while the City Council adjusts to holding meetings online.