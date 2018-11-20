Thanksgiving is still a day or two away, but in downtown Albany, the Christmas season has begun.
City maintenance workers were busy Monday morning hanging decorative snowflakes with care, attaching them to the new banner poles that hold the catenary lights on Second and Third avenues, and to the light poles down Lyon and Ellsworth streets from Second to Fifth avenues.
Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association, said this year's ensemble includes more than three dozen new snowflakes for the banner poles. The association was concerned the old ones would be too heavy, she said.
The banner poles and catenary lights — lamps suspended above the center of the street — were part of the second and last phase of a downtown streetscape project completed earlier this year and funded through the Central Albany Revitalization Area.
Albany's new holiday look got at least one nod of appreciation Monday. Jim Miller of Albany, who was returning from volunteer work at a thrift shop, pulled over to offer the installation crew some home-baked gingersnaps.
The snowflakes aren't the only sign of the changing seasons. Verna Paynter of Eugene and her son, Jeff, spent Monday morning painting holiday scenes on downtown businesses. Paynter has a notebook full of scenes to choose and has been doing the work for some 40 years.
Other holiday treats are just around the calendar corner.
This Saturday, downtown merchants and some downtown restaurants will offer specials as they participate in Shop Small Saturday, an independent retailer alternative to Black Friday.
The city's downtown holiday tree is expected to arrive next Tuesday morning, and the tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 2. The lighting will follow the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, set for a 5 p.m. start at the corner of Broadalbin Street and First Avenue.
And on Saturday, Dec. 8, downtown Albany and the Pix Theatre will team up to show a classic Christmas movie (title to be announced). Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie starts at 10. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to contribute to the Salvation Army Food Drive.
For more information, contact the Albany Downtown Association at 541-928-2469.