Albany-based Willamette Community Bank to merge with Southern Oregon banks

A recent agreement will merge Albany-based Willamette Community Bank with People’s Bank of Commerce, which has its headquarters in Medford.
The banks made the announcement last week after the boards of both institutions unanimously approved the move, which will create a combined company with nine branches in the Willamette Valley and Southern Oregon.
The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of both banks, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
Joan Reukauf, Willamette Community Bank’s president and chief executive officer, said it’s a good match because there is no overlap between the two institutions.
Reukauf, who has been with Willamette for 10 years, said there are four aspects to look for when considering such a move: It should be good for the employees, good for customers, good for shareholders and good for the community.
“When you look at all four of those things and you factor it against doing a deal with People’s, all four of those things came out really positive. So it made a lot of sense,” she said.
Reukauf said the merger helps her bank grow, acquire more resources, expand its product line and provide more opportunities for customers and employees.
According to a press release, the merger creates a financial institution with pro forma assets of about $710 million, making it the fourth-largest bank with headquarters in Oregon.
Willamette Community Bank, founded in 2003, is a full-service bank with branches in Albany, Salem and Lebanon.
Founded in 1998 and also a full-service bank, People’s Bank of Commerce has six branches throughout Southern Oregon, with locations in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. It is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon.
After the deal closes, Willamette Community Bank’s three branches will continue to operate under the name Willamette Community Bank, a division of People’s Bank of Commerce.
Reukauf said one change Willamette customers will notice is the addition of a mortgage division, which Willamette was previously unable to offer “due to increased compliance cost.”
“Being a community bank, that’s something that you really want to be able to offer, and not being able to offer that in some form or fashion was always sort of heartbreaking for a community bank like us," she said.
In addition, customers of the merged banks will see an expanded lending limit, which will help larger companies looking to borrow more.
After the merger, Reukauf will serve as area president, executive vice president and chief operating officer of People’s Bank of Commerce. Three current members of Willamette Community Bank’s board of directors will join the board of People’s Bank of Commerce.
Added Kerry Johnson, Willamette’s board chairman: “I want to express our enthusiasm for this merger and our appreciation for our dedicated employees, faithful customers and supportive shareholders. People’s Bank of Commerce is the perfect fit for us, and I am excited about what we will achieve together.”
