Albany-based Alpha Troop headed overseas

A few hundred residents watched the mobilization ceremony from the bleachers at the football stadium. Comerford said that the crowd was smaller than usual due to COVID-19, but the event also was livestreamed for families.

A giant United States flag was flown from an Albany Fire Department ladder truck.

Brigade Commander Col. Stephen Schmidt, one of the speakers at the ceremony, noted Alpha Troop’s long history of service.

In 2005 soldiers were sent to Iraq from what was then known as F Troop out of Lebanon. The unit was sent to Iraq again in 2009, and to Afghanistan in 2014, Schmidt said.

More recently, Alpha Troop has helped with support for the eclipse, wildfires and COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Oregon, he said.

Schmidt added that the mobilization ceremony was a way to give thanks for the support of families, communities and employers.

Lt. Colonel Brian Dukes, squadron commander, also noted the service and sacrifices weren’t made just by soldiers. “The real strength of our organization is with our families. … You are our real heroes,” Dukes said.

Dukes added that the Oregon Army National Guard was ready to help families if they experienced difficulties during the deployment.