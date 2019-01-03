Artist Melissa Babcock Saylor of Albany will share her experiences in the world of art and her ultimate decision to focus on illustration of children’s books during the Jan. 11 meeting of the Friends of the Albany Public Library.
The community program is held at noon the Main Albany Public Library, 2540 14th Ave. S.E.
Saylor, a graduate of Oregon College of Art, shows her colorful artwork at the Gallery Calapooia in the historic Flinn Block in downtown Albany.
The event is open to the public. Coffee, tea and cookies will be served.
For more information, call 541-928-5686.