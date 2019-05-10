Pacific Power is estimating that it could be as late as 9 p.m. Friday night before power is restored to more than 5,600 customers in the Albany area.
The outage includes downtown Albany.
Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power, said that a circuit tripped at an Albany substation and crews are on site at two substations in an effort to isolate the problem and restore power. The substations are in the 600 block of Southwest Third Avenue and the 1800 block of Southwest 17th.
Pacific Power currently is reporting 17 outages statewide, affecting 5,637 customers. A total of 5,631 of those customers are in Linn County, according to the Pacific Power website. No customers in Corvallis or Benton County have been affected.
