Albany area continues to have most COVID-19 cases for Linn, Benton counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State ZIP code data indicates that Albany continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in Linn and Benton counties, with 245. That shouldn’t be surprising given the Albany area’s relatively large population.

But the Albany area’s ZIP codes also had the highest number of estimated cases per 100,000 people, according to Oregon Health Authority figures.

ZIP code 97321, including Millersburg, had 104 cases and 417 cases per 100,000 people. ZIP code 97322 had 141 cases and 414.2 estimated cases per 100,000, state data indicates.

The clear winner in terms of cases by population in the mid-Willamette Valley belonged to the Sweet Home area, with 125.3 instances of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. The Sweet Home ZIP code had 17 cases of the illness in the state’s latest weekly report, typically issued on Wednesdays.

The Corvallis area had at least 159 cases, though the exact figure isn’t clear. ZIP code 97330, including Adair Village, had 116 cases (279.7 cases per 100,000), while 97333 had 42 (196.5 cases per 100,000). But the ZIP code for Oregon State University, 97331, continued to be listed as having 1-9 cases of the illness.