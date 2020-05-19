Albany approves public safety levy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Albany's police and fire departments look like they will continue to receive funding through a public safety levy, with unofficial early election returns Tuesday night heavily favoring maintaining the current assessment.

The public safety levy was headed toward approval at 8 p.m. as the unofficial count had 8,361 votes in favor and 2,781 votes against in Linn County. North Albany residents in Benton County were favoring the levy as well, with 2,283 casting their ballot to support of Measure 22-181 and 647 voting no. The vote count will continue to be updated and verified over the next few days.

"I am very grateful the voters supported our public safety services again," Mayor Sharon Konopa said Tuesday night.

The levy adds $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value to residents' property tax bills each year, with the money going toward funding the police and fire departments — both of which faced cuts during the last budget cycle.

Additional cuts may be necessary, according to city staff, in the next budget cycle as well.