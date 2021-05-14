Albany and Corvallis COVID-19 clinics will allow 12 year olds

COVID-19 vaccination clinics held in partnership with local school districts and community partners will abide by state guidance and allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under state law, those 15 years of age and older do not need parental consent to receive the vaccine. Greater Albany Public Schools and Corvallis School District, who have both partnered with community partners for vaccine clinics, will abide by this state law.
Those ages 12-14 will require parental permission, also in line with state law.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for children 12 and up.
Corvallis School District has partnered with Benton County and Samaritan Health to host "teen day" at Reser Stadium on Thursday. According to county spokesperson Alyssa Rash, the county will continue to be in line with state law and not require parental consent for those 15 years of age and older.
GAPS was not able to work with its county partner in the same way as the Corvallis School District after Linn County pulled out of the efforts to help host four vaccination clinics.
Commissioner Roger Nyquist, who is currently seeking a position on the GAPS school board, attributed the decision to pull out to concerns over parental consent.
However, Linn County has hosted several vaccination clinics since the shots were approved for those 16 and older and had no policy in place to prevent teenagers from obtaining a vaccine at those clinics without parental consent.
"We do not know for certain that a single minor has not received a vaccination without parental consent, but we believe it is highly unlikely," county spokesperson Alex Paul said. "Tuesday, the commissioners made it clear where the county stands on this issue."
After Tuesday's commission meeting, the county placed a statement on its website noting that all Linn County-run vaccination cites would require parental consent for those under the age of 18.
Samaritan Health Services stepped in as an authorized provider for GAPS to host the clinics.
GAPS will require parental consent for children 12-14 but a parent does not have to be present at the vaccination clinic. Written permission may be obtained in advance.
The next GAPS clinics are scheduled for 3-7 p.m. at Albany Options School on Tuesday and June 8, at South Albany High School on May 25 and June 15 and at West Albany High School on June 1.
All clinics are free of charge and do not require an appointment.
The Corvallis teen day at Reser on Thursday will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No identification is necessary, individuals do not need to make an appointment and individuals do not need to be a permanent resident of Oregon.
No parental consent will be required for those 15 and older. Children 12 to 14 will not need to have parents present but must present a parental consent form which can be found on Benton County's website in both English and Spanish.
No individual is required by a local school district to obtain a vaccine and vaccines will not be given on school property during the school day. Vaccines will only be given to those who attend the clinic and request the vaccine within the consent guidelines laid out by the state.
Both school districts have noted vaccination is the key to bringing students back to classrooms full time.
On Friday, GAPS noted that Brown set a 70% statewide vaccination goal before reopening the state.
On May 21, counties that have 65% of their population vaccinated can return to lower risk levels.
And for GAPS, lower risk levels would mean higher attendance allowance at sporting events and graduations under ODE's regulations.
