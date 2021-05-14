Albany and Corvallis COVID-19 clinics will allow 12 year olds

"We do not know for certain that a single minor has not received a vaccination without parental consent, but we believe it is highly unlikely," county spokesperson Alex Paul said. "Tuesday, the commissioners made it clear where the county stands on this issue."

After Tuesday's commission meeting, the county placed a statement on its website noting that all Linn County-run vaccination cites would require parental consent for those under the age of 18.

Samaritan Health Services stepped in as an authorized provider for GAPS to host the clinics.

GAPS will require parental consent for children 12-14 but a parent does not have to be present at the vaccination clinic. Written permission may be obtained in advance.

The next GAPS clinics are scheduled for 3-7 p.m. at Albany Options School on Tuesday and June 8, at South Albany High School on May 25 and June 15 and at West Albany High School on June 1.

All clinics are free of charge and do not require an appointment.

The Corvallis teen day at Reser on Thursday will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No identification is necessary, individuals do not need to make an appointment and individuals do not need to be a permanent resident of Oregon.