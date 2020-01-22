Albany American Legion arson suspect also accused of starting fire at business

An Albany teen has been accused of intentionally starting fires at two Albany locations on Friday: American Legion Post 10 and Divert, Inc.

Jacob Brenner Reeder, 19, was arraigned on charges of two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.

Judge David Delsman set Reeder’s bail at $200,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled Feb. 10.

The burglary and theft charges allegedly occurred at Divert, Inc., 950 Jackson St. SE. According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, about $800 in power tools were stolen from the location, including two gas bottles, one yellow, one blue, and a torch attachment.

Court paperwork indicates that in the second-degree arson, Reeder was caught on video at about 1:21 a.m. Friday using fire to cause more than $1,000 damage to a Divert vehicle’s door.

The affidavit states that at about 5:30 a.m., Reeder started the fire at the American Legion, 1215 Pacific Blvd. S.E. A yellow gas bottle was recovered at the scene.