Albany also caught up in population dilemma

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some caution is very appropriate here,” Troedsson said. “The National League of Cities is opposing this proposed change because there is no comprehensive study of how it would affect the many different processes and stakeholders that depend on the MSA system around the country.

“It seems to be based only on the simple fact that cities have grown since the 50,000 threshold was established in the 1950s. The bottom line for us is that although we have received some assurances that certain sources of federal funding wouldn’t be affected, there are others whose future would be in doubt. We are monitoring developments through the League of Oregon Cities.”

Oregon’s two U.S. senators have gotten involved. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are part of a coalition of senators working to defeat the plan, which, if approved, would take effect in 2023.

“Adhering to this recommendation has the potential to harm communities across the nation, which we hope you take into account while considering these recommendations,” said the letter sent to the Office of Management and Budget.