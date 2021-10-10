Albany Alley provides outdoor dining option

Finding a spot to sit for a quick bite or a break isn’t always easy, and the pandemic has only made it harder, but the Albany Downtown Association has just the place for residents — the Albany Alley.

Nestled between First and Second avenues, with access on Broadalbin and Ellsworth streets, the Albany Alley has covered tables and chairs available on weekends (weather permitting). Diners can grab something to-go from the numerous restaurants in the immediate area and settle in on Fridays from 4 p.m. to dusk, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to dusk, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A $50,000 Travel Oregon Destination Ready investment made the project possible, along with strong support from Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II and city government, the Albany Visitors Association, and Varitone Architecture, according to Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association. She said 41 partners were involved in the project.

Grato said the goal of the Albany Alley is providing locals and tourists with an outdoor dining destination both during and long after the pandemic. She added that a mid-summer opening date was originally targeted, but that was extended due primarily to the effects of the coronavirus on supply chains and logistics.