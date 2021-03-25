Albany advisory group raises concerns over airport

Doughton, who already leased a hangar at the airport, said he was invited to store some of his things in the historic hangar as well.

“We don’t have a problem moving out of the historic hangar,” Doughton said. Currently, the space is being used to facilitate his business which specializes in manufacturing aircraft products.

“My concern is more about the time frame and conditions of moving out if that is what eventually happens,” he added. “The space that we use there is vital to the functions of our business. If we were kicked out without enough time to allow us to find an alternative, it could put us out of business.”

Patrzik said the FAA is clear in addressing the issues at the airport hangars — from car storage to the open secret that at one point, an individual was living in a hangar.

Citing the FAA’s policy on non-aeronautical use of airport hangars, Patrzik and the board say only aircraft can be stored in the hangar. Use as a storage facility for other items is prohibited, they said.

The policy states that an airport sponsor, “may permit non-aeronautical items to be stored in hangars provided the hangar is used primarily for aeronautical purposes and the items do not interfere with the aeronautical use of the hangar.”