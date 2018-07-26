Pilots coming to the Albany Municipal Airport will notice a smoother apron sometime before the end of the year, although city officials don't have the work schedule just yet.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Airport Improvement Program grant money for the work to the airport in two phases, amounting to $950,000. The total became $1.2 million with some discretionary funding, said Chris Bailey, Public Works operations director.
Money was used for design and construction, to realign the taxiway and repair and repave the parking apron, she said.
The pavement had started to fail and didn’t meet current regulations for spacing for aircraft tiedown, she said, so the money is paying in part for the tiedowns to be dug up, the area paved and the tiedowns reinstalled.
Jon Goldman, the city's transportation superintendent, said work will be completed this calendar year. Some work will begin before the Northwest Art & Air Festival, scheduled for Aug. 24-26, he said.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley made a public announcement about the federal funding earlier this week, but Bailey said the grants actually were made final long ago.
"It's the same money that we thought we were getting all along," she said. "It's nice that we're getting it."
