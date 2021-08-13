Air quality advisory issued for Linn County, Bruler Fire closure reduced

The mid-valley is seeing the first effect on air quality during this young fire season. Smoke from the Southern Oregon and California wildfires has made its way north after weeks of southerly winds had kept them blowing away from here, and fires burning all over the Cascade Mountains are starting to directly impact some parts of east Linn County.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) both issued an air quality advisory for most of Oregon. Eastern Lane County and parts of Linn County have been under an advisory since the beginning of this week.

“Eastern Lane County and Southeastern Linn County may have fluctuating levels of unhealthy smoke, with air quality improving during the late afternoons and evenings for at least the next several days,” the advisory statement says. “When air quality improves to good or moderate on the Air Quality Index, open windows to air out homes and businesses.”

Currently, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lyons and Mill City all have moderate levels of air quality, indicating minimal health impacts to those without sensitivities. Detroit has an unhealthy rating, indicating that the smoke could have an impact on sensitive groups and everyone should try to limit outdoor activity.