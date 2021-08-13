Air quality advisory issued for Linn County, Bruler Fire closure reduced

The mid-valley is seeing the first effect on air quality during this young fire season. Smoke from the Southern Oregon and California wildfires has made its way north after weeks of southerly winds had kept them blowing away from here, and fires burning all over the Cascade Mountains are starting to directly impact some parts of east Linn County.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) both issued an air quality advisory for most of Oregon. Eastern Lane County and parts of Linn County have been under an advisory since the beginning of this week.
“Eastern Lane County and Southeastern Linn County may have fluctuating levels of unhealthy smoke, with air quality improving during the late afternoons and evenings for at least the next several days,” the advisory statement says. “When air quality improves to good or moderate on the Air Quality Index, open windows to air out homes and businesses.”
Currently, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lyons and Mill City all have moderate levels of air quality, indicating minimal health impacts to those without sensitivities. Detroit has an unhealthy rating, indicating that the smoke could have an impact on sensitive groups and everyone should try to limit outdoor activity.
Albany and Corvallis both have green or “good” ratings. But what about all the smoke we can see high up in the sky all over the Willamette Valley? That’s a mix of wildfire smoke from California, other parts of Oregon and from the complex fires burning in the Cascades, which has pushed higher up into the atmosphere.
Officials say that it doesn’t have much direct impact on air quality, though it does contribute to dreary, gray skies.
“We’re seeing air quality impacts from the fires down in California, but the biggest contribute from our air quality is from local complex fires,” said Travis Knudsen, an LRAPA spokesperson.
While smoke from the nearby Bruler Fire is undoubtedly mixing in with all the particle pollution from other fires, it’s considered 75% contained and is has not had significant impacts on air quality for surrounding communities thus far. In fact, the closure area surrounding the fire was reduced this week and now mostly applies to Willamette National Forest Lands within the Middle Santiam Wilderness. Some sites along the Quartzville recreation corridor, like Yellowbottom Campground, are no longer contained within the fire closure area.
When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, the public should take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones, officials say. The type of mask one uses to protect against COVID-19 is not effective at protecting your lungs from smoke pollution.
Instead, the DEQ recommends people use N95 or P100 filtration masks that fit snugly over the nose and mouth.
“It’s important if you do have one of those masks that you make sure it fits properly,” said Knudsen with LRAPA. “If there’s no seal, it’s not really providing any benefit.”
Yellow or moderate levels are considered safe to go outside for those without respiratory or cardiac sensitivities. At orange levels, considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, everyone should keep windows and doors closed and limit outdoor activities. At red levels, considered unhealthy for everyone, proper precautions like mask wearing and avoiding outdoor activities becomes crucial for limiting health effects.
A new tool by the Environmental Protection agency, which can be found online or by downloading the AirNow app on a smartphone or compatible device, provides all this kind of information, as well as updates on complex fires burning in the area.
Find the app at your appropriate store (it’s free) or look online at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
