Air Guard jets salute frontline health workers

Caregivers and residents at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon formed up outside the building Friday morning to watch as a pair of F-15 Eagle fighter jets flashed overhead in a show of respect.

The flyover was one of dozens around the state by elements of the Oregon Air National Guard meant to show appreciation for health care providers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lebanon veterans home has seen one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in the mid-valley, with 35 cases and seven deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Other mid-valley facilities getting the same treatment on Friday were Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

The Oregon Air National Guard is asking people who captured photos or videos of the flyovers to post them on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday and #Inthistogether.

More flyovers are planned next Friday over health care facilities in other parts of the state.