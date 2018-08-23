IN MEMORIAM

The 19th annual Northwest Art & Air Festival will feature a memorial flight Saturday in honor of two well-loved mid-valley residents who died in the past year.

Ron Grove, the pilot of Seventh Heaven, who flew in Albany for many years before moving with family to Texas, died in April. Katie Nooshazar, who worked for the city of Albany for 31 years in the Parks & Recreation Department, died this past October.

Two balloons trailing black streamers will launch, weather depending, on Saturday in their memory. Grove's balloon will be piloted by his wife, Sandy, Balloonmeister Chris Whitfield said. The other balloon will be crewed by people with the City of Albany.