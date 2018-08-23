Balloonmeister Chris Whitfield sets a two-phase flight plan every time he goes aloft.
The second, of course, is to find the perfect landing spot: somewhere the crew can reach that isn't going to annoy a property owner or damage his balloon.
"The first one is go find water. And if you can't find water, find trees: something fun," he said.
The 45-year-old Millersburg man deftly maneuvered through a couple of "tree hops" Thursday morning during the annual public relations flight for the Northwest Art & Air Festival, brushing the basket of his balloon, Heaven Bound, through the tallest branches of a small grove of deciduous trees.
But that was the only extra fun conditions would allow Thursday. Winds were so calm that the riders in the 12 balloons that took off that morning made it barely a mile from the launch site at Timber-Linn Memorial Park before having to set down.
Thick haze from continuing wildfires also limited the usual breathtaking valley views. But to first-time riders like Lily Bennett, 12, any day you can get in the air is a perfect day to fly.
"It was so much fun!" said Lily, who describes herself as the daredevil of her family. "I just like anything adventurous."
Getting her questions answered about the ride from pilot Carmen Blakely of Salem was one of the best parts, Lily said. "Another thing that was really fun was just that I got to be up there. I could see the sky, and the sun was really, really pretty."
Whitfield knows just how she feels. He had a similar reaction the first time he flew. He volunteered to help crew a balloon over Labor Day weekend 2007, accepted a free ride and found a new future in the process.
"I was hooked from that moment on," he said. "I went out and got a balloon."
Whitfield asked his uncle if they'd like to learn together, and the two of them trained with Marianne LeDoux of Jefferson, the festival's former balloonmeister.
"Then she taught me how to balloonmeister — and gave me her job," Whitfield said.
That was in 2011, and Whitfield said he doesn't intend to give it up anytime soon. The position involves recruiting pilots for Art & Air, now in its 19th year, and being the liaison between the festival and the pilots.
Thirty-five balloons are expected to take to the skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday, depending on the weather — Whitfield is more than a little concerned about forecasts for wind and even some rain.
Pilots have traveled to Albany from Washington, Idaho, California, Nevada, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas and Indiana for this year's festival. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. each day.
Whitfield flies every weekend, July through September, as long as conditions allow.
He and his wife, Jennifer, built Heaven Bound together, sewing all the silks in their living room over a period of about 11 weeks. They specifically wanted a Christian theme and designed the pattern around a purple cross surrounded by all the other colors of the rainbow.
"I tell people, we're heaven-bound — but not today," Whitfield said, laughing.
Weather complications are common, but Whitfield once faced an even bigger challenge while in the air. It was his first flight as a full-fledged pilot, and he'd brought Jennifer along, intending to propose.
As Jennifer recalls it, Whitfield was already nervous, and concentrating on working on the balloon through a low cloud ceiling while giving a full engagement speech.
She said yes. "I was pretty impressed."