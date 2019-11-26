SAIF, the state’s non-profit workers’ compensation insurance company, is hosting a free half-day agricultural safety seminar from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Guerber Hall at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
The seminar is designed primarily for people working in agriculture, but is open to anyone, including those who are not insured by SAIF.
Seminars also are being held in Bandon, Central Point, Clackamas, Eugene, Hermiston, Hillsboro, Hood River, Klamath Falls, La Grande, Madras, Milton-Freewater, Ontario, Salem, The Dalles, Wilsonville and Woodburn.
The seminar will focus on four topics: respiratory personal protective equipment, working at elevation, safety leadership and incident analysis.
You have free articles remaining.
Lunch will be provided.
Employers with small ag businesses who attend the seminar or watch the available webinars, will meet OSHA’s instructional requirements. Also, three hours of technical and one hour of business continuing credits will be offered if approved by the Landscape Contractors Board.
For more information go to www.saif.com/agseminars