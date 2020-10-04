After the fire: Superintendent details a district's battle to rebuild

It wasn’t like in the movies.

The wall of fire never came. Instead, it rained.

“When it came, it was quick,” said Santiam Canyon School District Superintendent Todd Miller. “It was almost like raining fire — it came down as thousands of little fires that grew in random places.”

Neighbors started pounding on doors, sweeping children from bed in the middle of the night and running for the car because no warning had come.

“The emergency evacuation notice did not work. We did not get the cell phone notification,” Miller said of his area, which was placed on Level 3 "go now" evacuation status as fires closed in, pushed by an unusual wind event on Labor Day.

The Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires were two of several major wildland blazes that threatened Oregon in some places and ravaged it in others over the course of a week in early September. In the Santiam Canyon, the wildfires destroyed homes, filled communities with flames and garnered at least one class-action lawsuit.

But as traumatic as the fires were, for the Santiam Canyon School District, the really hard work is just starting.

“We still don’t know where everyone is,” Miller said.