After Governor's report Albany schools will continue to monitor virus metrics

On Aug. 23, Governor Kate Brown told Oregonians that unless the spread of COVID-19 slowed dramatically across the state, she would institute additional restrictions on business and travel in an attempt to re-open schools to in-person learning.

According to Gov. Brown, the state could reasonably see students back in classrooms within six weeks but that would require a slow down in the transmission of the virus which has stayed above 5% — meaning that at least 5% of the people tested for COVID-19 have tested positive. The number does not meet state standards to allow schools to provide in-person instruction — for that to occur the metric must be met for three consecutive weeks.

Gov. Brown said that social distancing and wearing face coverings had helped in decreasing the state's numbers but businesses would play a role in enforcing those mandates and personal choices could dictate how quickly schools re-opened.

"The choice," Brown said, "is really in the hands of Oregonians. I'm asking, I'm encouraging people to step it up to the next level."