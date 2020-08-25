After Governor's report Albany schools will continue to monitor virus metrics

On Aug. 23, Governor Kate Brown told Oregonians that unless the spread of COVID-19 slowed dramatically across the state, she would institute additional restrictions on business and travel in an attempt to re-open schools to in-person learning.
According to Gov. Brown, the state could reasonably see students back in classrooms within six weeks but that would require a slow down in the transmission of the virus which has stayed above 5% — meaning that at least 5% of the people tested for COVID-19 have tested positive. The number does not meet state standards to allow schools to provide in-person instruction — for that to occur the metric must be met for three consecutive weeks.
Gov. Brown said that social distancing and wearing face coverings had helped in decreasing the state's numbers but businesses would play a role in enforcing those mandates and personal choices could dictate how quickly schools re-opened.
"The choice," Brown said, "is really in the hands of Oregonians. I'm asking, I'm encouraging people to step it up to the next level."
Locally, approximately 9,000 students in Greater Albany Public Schools will not see the inside of the classroom on the first day of school. Instead, on Sept. 14, classes will meet virtually with the hopes that case loads decrease to the point of allowing the district to implement its hybrid model. Under the plan, students could be in classes for part of the week and learning online for the remainder.
Gov. Brown is expected to make a decision concerning additional restrictions in the next few weeks.
For GAPS, the plan has centered on preparing for several scenarios and working to create a fluid model that can transition as the virus caseload — and the restrictions and guidance that follow it — fluctuates.
"We have plans ready to implement for both supporting our youngest learners as they begin the school year and for small group instruction," GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said. "We continue to watch our local metrics to ensure even these smaller steps may be taken safely."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.