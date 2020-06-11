AFD installs new water safety station

Summer is going to look different this year as the state continues to battle COVID-19, but for those who do venture out, the warmer months will be a little safer.
The Albany Fire Department announced on Wednesday that it received a $2,500 grant from the state Marine Board and instead of adding new life vests like it does every year, AFD is looking to expand.
The department installed a brand new life vest station at Bryant Park on Wednesday and upgraded existing stations throughout the community.
"The firefighters built it," AFD spokesperson Sandy Roberts said of the station. "So we saved money."
The new station was installed at Bryant Park and will house children's life vests free for use for swimmers.
The department cited the importance of the free life vests in the community's ongoing effort to prevent childhood drowning.
Vests can be used for the duration of a family's stay at the local lake or water spot but must be returned to the station upon their departure.
And thanks to the grant this year, fitting those vests will be easier as well.
"We had informational boards that explained how to properly fit a child in the vest," Roberts said.
But with the funds from the Marine Board, signs will now be in English and Spanish and include more infographics.
"It will make it even more clear on how to fit a child," Roberts said.
Albany has two other stations in town, including one at the main fire station on Lyons Street.
"Water safety is important," Roberts said, noting that the department receives the grant every year.
