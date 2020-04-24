AFD details protocols after transporting first Albany COVID-19 patient

On Wednesday, Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson announced that the Albany Fire Department had transported its first COVID-19 patient the week before. On Thursday, news came that 10 individuals at a local business had also tested positive for the illness that has sickened thousands across the country and is responsible for more than 50,000 deaths nationwide.
"We treat every call as a possible exposure," said AFD spokesperson Sandy Roberts.
The department had been ramping up hygiene protocols and engaging in social distancing prior to transporting the positive patient, but the call was a clear sign that COVID-19 had made its way to Albany.
The identity of the patient, like other coronavirus patients, is not being released for fear individuals will not come forward when they're in need of health care. According to Roberts, the person transported in Albany came from a residential neighborhood and not a group home setting.
"We transport individuals as if it is a potential exposure," Roberts said, noting that the department does not officially know who is COVID-positive until it's contacted by the Linn County Health Department or the Oregon Health Authority.
"At that point we inform the responders who were involved," she said.
The department does not wait for the official notification to sanitize vehicles. All vehicles and equipment are sanitized between patients, including gear worn by first responders.
Taking steps to minimize exposure starts at dispatch. When a call comes in, it's screened by an operator who asks specific questions related to COVID-19 symptoms.
"They’re getting a really good picture of who they’re responding to and what the situation is," Roberts said.
First responders are also engaging in social distancing to the extent they're able, and new equipment has been added to their gear, including a divider between the ambulance driver and patient area.
"If you look back a month or so, our PPE was a gown. It's evolved," Roberts said. "Now it looks more like a raincoat." First responders are also outfitted with a large mask that filters the air they breathe.
"We are social distancing, the stations are closed to the public and every piece of equipment we use is sanitized between patients," Roberts said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.