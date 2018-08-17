A year has come and gone since Ygal Kaufman won a $2,500 judgment in small claims court against his former employer, the Corvallis Advocate, but Kaufman still hasn’t been paid — even though the Advocate has collected several thousand dollars in donations from supporters to reduce its debt load.
Kaufman worked for the local alternative weekly newspaper from mid-2013 to mid-2015 as a freelance writer and editor before leaving in a dispute over back pay. A number of other staffers left under similar circumstances.
Publisher Steven Schultz started paying some of the paper’s creditors in $5 monthly installments, but Kaufman and some of the other disgruntled former staffers rejected those payments as insultingly small. Some of them went public with their grievances, and in January 2017 the Gazette-Times published an article focused on Kaufman and three other freelancers who said they were owed hundreds of dollars in back pay.
Schultz eventually upped Kaufman’s payments to $50 a month, but even at that rate it would have taken more than four years to pay off the balance, so Kaufman went to court. Schultz did not dispute the debt at trial, and Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams ordered him to pay the full amount due plus court costs and fees, for a total of $2,501.40.
That was Aug. 1, 2017, and Kaufman says he still has not received any payments toward the court-ordered judgment. With the 9 percent interest imposed by the court, the amount due now totals $2,726.52.
“I haven’t seen a dime,” he told the Gazette-Times.
Meanwhile, the Advocate has turned to its readers and advertisers for donations in an effort to retire its debt and get on a sound financial footing. In an unsigned article in the Aug. 16 edition, the newspaper reports that it has received $3,243 in donations from individual supporters and another $8,387 in pledges from advertisers.
The Advocate article also says the weekly has reduced its debt to former freelancers and vendors by more than $5,000 over the past year, from $21,487 to $16,092, adding that “some of the reduction comes from forgiven debt.”
The article also notes the $2,500 judgment awarded to Kaufman and says that after he filed the lawsuit, the paper stopped sending him $50 monthly payments “and shifted its repayment resources to other prior freelancers and contractors.”
Schultz told the Gazette-Times this week that the Advocate is committed to paying off its creditors with money raised through donations.
“We are grateful to our advertisers and supporters who are allowing us to do that,” he said in a phone interview, adding that the weekly would continue to publish regular updates on its financial condition.
Schultz said some of that money could be going to Kaufman – as long as he agrees to a payment plan.
“The Advocate has paid 25 percent of its debt to creditors like Mr. Kaufman these past 12 months,” Schultz said. “And if he would accept monthly payments like those other creditors, we would gladly send them to him.”
Kaufman scoffs at that statement.
“They don’t even respond to my requests for payment,” Kaufman told the Gazette-Times. “I sent them a letter by certified mail. It just sat in their P.O. box for 30 days and got sent back.”
He also believes the court judgment he won a year ago — and the fact that the Advocate still owes him for work he did in 2013 — should entitle him to prompt payment from Schultz.
“Having to wait five years to have your debt repaid, that’s not acceptable,” he said. “The judgment doesn’t give him that option.”
For the record, the other three former Advocate staffers profiled in the 2017 Gazette-Times article say they haven’t received any payments either.
Chris Singer said Schultz still owes him about $1,900. Patrick Fancher, who now writes for the Gazette-Times, said he is owed more than $1,400. And Alicia James said she is owed about $500.