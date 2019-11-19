Monday is the best day of the week for several people at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis.
Every week, a dozen or more silver-haired residents — some with walkers or wheelchairs, a few with a touch of dementia — board the facility’s bus and head out to eat at a different mid-Willamette Valley restaurant. They’ve sampled all-American dishes and cuisine from around the world, including Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Mexican, Greek, French, German and more.
The ringleader of these excursions is Rebecca Bond, 40, of Corvallis, who organizes the outings as the activity director for Stoneybrook Assisted Living. She stays in constant motion throughout the meals, circling the table, helping residents read menus and order, cutting their food if necessary, feeding them if they have paralysis issues, and managing a quick bite here or there for herself.
“This Rebecca … there’s nobody else like her. She’s a hard worker, and she wants to make sure everybody is having a great time,” said Donny Durant, 65, during a recent meal at Gamberetti’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Albany.
Lynda Sekora, 78, stressed that residents get to pick which restaurant they visit. “Pastini’s in Corvallis, that’s my all-time favorite restaurant,” Sekora said.
“Have you been to the one in Monroe?” Durant asked, referring to the Long Timber Brewing Company. He worked for the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co., so he felt a certain sense of pride about being able to dine at the new microbrewery and restaurant in south Benton County, which was created by the family that owns Hull-Oakes.
Bernie Altishin, 69, said his favorite meal was at Momiji in North Albany, though he also enjoyed the Little Wuesten Café in downtown Albany. He added that he’s eating out at more places now than when he was working for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. And he sometimes gets to meet the owners of the restaurants while out with his Stoneybrook friends.
Bond said the popularity of the Monday lunch for Stoneybrook residents is easily explained. “They like to go out and do stuff, so I try and get as many outings as possible for them. … They don’t want to sit around all the time,” Bond said.
She added that there are plenty of other journeys for residents, such as hikes (or wheelchair rolls) at Finley Wildlife Refuge, visits to classic car shows, trips to museums in Portland or at the coast, excursions for zip-lining, sky-diving and jet boat rides. This summer, Stoneybrook residents heard a Queen tribute band at the Benton County Fair.
“Next week, we’ll be going to the Oregon State University Symphony,” Bond said.
Bond also puts together in-house events for residents at Stoneybrook Assisted Living. “She’s our bingo queen. She plans wonderful parties, birthday parties,” Altishin said.
If there’s a national day, chances are pretty good that Stoneybrook Assisted Living will be celebrating it. For International Talk Like a Pirate Day, for example, there was a cornucopia of pirate-themed activities. Bond organized a luau to celebrate National Tropical Getaway Day, she said.
Despite the full social calendar, Mondays at noon still hold a special place.
“The main thing is camaraderie among all of us,” said Jean Russell, 90, of Lobster Valley, who used to be a hairdresser in Alsea.
That feeling of togetherness extends to Bond herself, who has two grown children in college.
“They’re like a family here for me,” Bond said.