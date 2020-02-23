Adult takeover planned for Corvallis library

Adult takeover planned for Corvallis library

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX Corvallis library stock 24

The main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

.

 Andy Cripe Gazette-Times file

Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a special after-hours event featuring Nerf games, video games, and crafts beginning at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Anyone 18 years of age and older is invited to the free event, which begins after the library closes at 6:15 p.m. and lasts for two hours. No registration is required.

Light refreshments will be provided. Participants are asked to enter the library through the Monroe Avenue doors across from Central Park. No one under 18 years of age will be permitted.

For more information, contact the library at 541-766-6793.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

As I See It: Enough is enough
Local

As I See It: Enough is enough

  • Updated

Let’s be practical about this: Our “Amazon Prime” expectations of next-day delivery should not be applied to lawmaking. We have the opportunit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News