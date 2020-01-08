ADU veto stands in Albany

Konopa offered a compromise on Wednesday, asking the council if anyone would make a motion to accept 800 square feet as the new maximum.

"The 900 square feet allows another bedroom," Sykes said, adding that he wanted the maximum kept at that size.

Konopa and councilor Dick Olsen said they worried about the traffic an added bedroom — that may come with an additional vehicle for its occupant — would cause.

"We have an 11-minute rush hour," Kellum said, citing information from city staff. "It's going to go to 12 minutes?"

Councilor Alex Johnson said he routinely worked with elderly residents in his insurance business and the city's refusal to allow ADUs was detrimental to the community.

"You are saying it's going to cause a traffic jam," he said. "People who can afford to build an ADU would rather cause a traffic jam than have to go into assisted living where the cost is astronomical. I went to 19 funerals last year of people who died alone in a small room when they could have been at home with their family. It's asinine to me to hear arguments about traffic when that's someone's grandparent."

Kellum said that if the veto stood, individuals would assuredly bring the city to LUBA over the matter.