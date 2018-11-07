The City of Albany’s Adopt-a-Park Program, will host a planting of native plants along Periwinkle Creek, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17.
Adding native plants back into the area will assist with restoring the environment and returning needed shade for the Periwinkle stream, which will encourage fish to once again populate the area. All members of the Adopt-a-Park Program and anyone interested in assisting in replanting, are welcome.
For more information, call 541-917-7759 or visit https://bit.ly/2D6zoZr.