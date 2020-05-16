Adair Village opens food pantry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Village Christian Church is teaming up with Linn Benton Food Share to serve as the official food bank for north Corvallis and Adair Village.

The facility, which opened Saturday, will offer food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at 7234 NE Arnold Ave. in Adair Village.

The food bank will be serving those in need in Adair Village as well as residents in Corvallis who live north of Walnut Boulevard.

Volunteers are welcome and ideally should be able to serve two shifts per month. All volunteers will be trained in food safety and hand-washing, masks, gloves and social distancing will be required.

The food bank is seeking donations of side dishes, condiments, diapers and feminine products as well as cash.

For more information email food@avillage.cc or go to avillage.cc/village-food-pantry

