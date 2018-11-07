The Albany Regional Museum will present at its monthly History Bites at Noon series with a look into Adair Air Force Station’s role in the cold-war defense of the United States, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the museum, 136 Lyon St., S.
Presentation will be made by Dennis Emerson, retired USAF officer and dependent of MSgt. John A. Emerson, while residing at Adair AFS; and Gary Richards, locally known as the “Circuit Rider.” Emerson and Richards are Adair Living History, Inc., board members, who will also showcase new projects at Camp Adair, the former WWII training camp.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit www.armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.