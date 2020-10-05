ADA names business of the year, celebrates others

Sept. 28 marked 13 years of marriage for Jolene and Chas Wilson, but it wasn’t the only reason to celebrate that night.
The couple, owners of Natural Sprinkles Co. bakery in downtown Albany, took home first place as best new business of the year from the Albany Downtown Association.
“We were super-honored and we worked really hard, so it was good to show our team when we all pull together, what we can do,” Jolene Wilson said.
The Excellence in Downtown Awards have been held by the Albany Downtown Association since 2017 and were established to recognize the best businesses around the city.
“(The awards) ensure our local individuals, businesses and partners are acknowledged for the great work they do in downtown Albany,” said ADA Executive Director Lise Grato.
And this year, that work was a little harder.
COVID-19 closed many businesses in the spring and restrictions like mask requirements and social distancing remain in place.
The annual event itself was altered, with only a handful of masked individuals present to accept awards instead of the usual 60-plus guest list.
“It’s been a very difficult year,” said Pat Spark of Gallery Calapooia, which took home Best Business of the Year.
The business is currently operating on shortened hours and hosts virtual First Fridays — an opportunity for people to still enjoy the gallery.
“It’s going well,” Spark said. “I much prefer having our big, nice reception and seeing all my friends and sharing food and conversation, but we can’t do that now.”
Wilson also had to contend with the challenges of COVID-19.
“For us, fortunately, because we are such a new business, we had never left the mindset of being a small business and starting fresh,” she said. “We just kind of got more creative in the way we did things. I was thankful that we hadn’t gotten comfortable and could be super-flexible, but it’s still stressful.”
ADA invites members and the public to participate in the nomination process for business of the year and new business of the year, unlike other Main Street organizations around the state.
“We look for community involvement, business savvy and how the businesses and individuals have made a difference in downtown Albany,” Grato said.
“Each year the Albany Downtown Association looks for opportunities to share what downtown Albany has accomplished by hosting local awards and submitting our winners to Oregon Main Street for statewide recognition,” Grato added. “I want to congratulate all 30 nominees for being recognized by their peers and the public for what they do every day to make downtown a great place to eat, shop and play.”
Winners also included AK Carpets B-Still Lofts for best upstairs renovation, Oscar Hult for board member of the year and Drive Up Downtown for rest retail activity. Runners-up included No Dinx, Sybaris Bistro, Ba’s Vietnamese Comfort Food and Gamberetti’s Italian Restaurant.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.