ADA names business of the year, celebrates others

The business is currently operating on shortened hours and hosts virtual First Fridays — an opportunity for people to still enjoy the gallery.

“It’s going well,” Spark said. “I much prefer having our big, nice reception and seeing all my friends and sharing food and conversation, but we can’t do that now.”

Wilson also had to contend with the challenges of COVID-19.

“For us, fortunately, because we are such a new business, we had never left the mindset of being a small business and starting fresh,” she said. “We just kind of got more creative in the way we did things. I was thankful that we hadn’t gotten comfortable and could be super-flexible, but it’s still stressful.”

ADA invites members and the public to participate in the nomination process for business of the year and new business of the year, unlike other Main Street organizations around the state.

“We look for community involvement, business savvy and how the businesses and individuals have made a difference in downtown Albany,” Grato said.