Testimony on the contents of the electronics seized during the investigation into a 2017 shooting in Alsea continued to be the focus of an ongoing trial Friday in Benton County Circuit Court.
In one string of text messages presented to a jury of 12, accused murder William Chase Hargrove sought information on time travel to undo a mistake on April 16, 2017, the day prosecutors allege he killed his fiancée Anna Repkina to please his married lover Michelle Chavez.
Hargrove is facing a charge of murder for allegedly killing Repkina, a 27-year-old who moved from Russia to start a new life with Hargrove in March 2017, and related charges of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft, for allegedly taking Repkina’s bank card after her death and using it to withdraw money from her account.
Christopher Dale, a Benton County Sheriff’s Office detective who specializes in digital forensics, testified Friday that in an exam of Hargrove’s phone he found messages between Hargrove and the two women. He also testified that Hargrove had messaged a person on WhatsApp starting two days after the killing, seeking information about time travel.
“I need to learn about time travel. I need to correct a horrible mistake,” read one message.
Dale said that in another message, Hargrove wrote he’d be willing to sell his soul to avoid the mistake that caused him to lose “the women [sic] who should be my wife.”
“April 16, my best friend made a mistake. I want to go back and stop the situation from arising,” said another. The messages included statements that Hargrove desired to go back to 11:30 a.m. that day and stay home to stop it from playing out as it did.
Ryan Joslin, the chief deputy district attorney for Benton County, said in his opening arguments in late October that the comments show how guilt-wracked Hargrove was after the murder.
However, in his own opening arguments, Hargrove’s attorney Mike Flinn said Chavez is the real killer and the mention of the “best friend” making a mistake was about Chavez, whom Hargrove often referred to as his best friend.
Dale also testified that he found messages between Hargrove and a friend in the days after the killing in which Hargrove spoke about spending money he shouldn’t on things like cigars to distract himself from a “chest pain” he was having. The friend responded by offering Hargrove some blood pressure medication.
“Nothing physically wrong, unfortunately,” read the return message from Hargrove’s phone.
Christopher Duffitt, the BCSO detective who led the investigation, also continued his testimony Friday. Duffit has testified periodically throughout the trial. Prosecutors played recordings of conversations between police and Hargrove during Duffitt’s testimony.
The prosecution is expected to finish presenting its case Monday, after which Flinn will present Hargrove’s defense.
The trial is scheduled to continue until Nov. 26.