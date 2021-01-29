Accused drunk driver in crash that killed Sweet Home teens trial date set for June

A trial date is set for the Washington state man accused of killing two teens and seriously injuring another in a Linn County drunken driving crash in May.

Austyn Wayne Hillsman, 22, of Woodland is slated to stand trial in Linn County Circuit Court June 8-11. He will have a trial readiness hearing May 18.

The incident occurred on Highway 228 near milepost 10, about four miles east of Brownsville. The crash killed Caleb Simonis, 19, Shelby Simonis, 16, and seriously injured Kylee Simonis, 15.

Hillsman is charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of reckless driving. First-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Second-degree assault carries a minimum mandatory sentence of nearly six years in prison.

Hillsman’s Ford F-250 pickup was going east on Highway 228 when it crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda Pilot driven by Caleb Simonis head-on, according to the Oregon State Police. Shelby Simonis and Kylee Simonis were passengers in the Honda Pilot at the time of the crash.