Rescuers came to the aid of a water tuber stranded on an island in South Santiam River in Waterloo County Park this weekend.

Lebanon firefighters and water rescue technicians responded to the report of a water rescue near the 40000 block of McDowell Creek Drive early Saturday evening, May 27.

Initial information stated a man was floating down the river with friends when they became separated. The tubers then arrived at their location at Waterloo Park but hadn’t seen their friend for several hours, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire District.

Firefighters employed a drone and also enlisted the help of the Linn County Sheriff's Office drone and watercraft from the Albany Fire Department.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the man was located upriver from the Waterloo Park by the sheriff's drone on an island, according to the release. The man appeared to be in distress, but after several fly over attempts by the drone the male got up and started walking.

Via cell phone, the incident commander was able to contact the tuber who said he was uninjured but needed help getting across the river. Albany Fire’s watercraft put in the river at Waterloo Park and made its way upriver to the stranded man, LFD said.

He was retrieved without incident and brought to safety, according to the release. No one was injured during the rescue, and medics cleared the evacuee at the scene.

With warm temperatures forecasted for the upcoming week, the Lebanon Fire District would like to remind everyone about the importance of water safety; especially the importance of wearing a life jacket when in a moving body of water.

As a reminder, the Lebanon Fire District has three life jacket day loaner stations for use along the South Santiam River.