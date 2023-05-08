A Portland woman and a teenage boy are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Albany on Sunday, May 7.

The Oregon State Police responded to the multivehicle crash near milepost 233 at around 3:17 a.m. Sunday, an agency news release said.

Preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Jimmy Davis of Portland was driving an Infinity QX5 northbound when he rear-ended a Nissan Rogue driven by 36-year-old Glenn Stillman of Independence.

The impact forced the Infinity to leave the roadway and collide with several trees on the side of the freeway, according to OSP.

Stillman was uninjured.

The four occupants of the Infinity all sustained injuries, some fatal. Davis suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, and medics transported him to a hospital. Kimberly Ritter, 56 of Portland, and a teenage boy passenger were declared dead at the scene, the news release said.

A second teenage boy in the Infinity was critically injured and transported for treatment.

The freeway was impacted for around 4 1/2 hours, according to OSP, and the Albany Fire Department assisted. The investigation is ongoing.