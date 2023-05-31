Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oregon’s health and safety enforcer has fined a Millersburg rare metal refinery more than $10,000 for not providing blast walls and a safe escape route before a furnace exploded, splashing workers with molten waste metal.

A report from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services report homes in on two major conclusions: Employees were relatively inexperienced, and they were attempting to make their own repairs to the equipment.

Operators were in a workstation directly in front of a pressurized, very high-heat smelter when it detonated Oct. 1 at ATI Specialty Metals & Components.

A door blew off the smelter with enough force that protective equipment was knocked from employees and metal floor plates lifted and shifted place, according to an Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services report.

The building was filled with smoke that dimmed lights.

Ambulances transported a supervisor, a trainee operator and two trainers to hospitals with metal burns and embedded debris.

The explosion could have killed someone, concluded an investigator from the department’s occupational health and safety division.

Employees evacuating after the explosion had to walk past past compressed cylinders of hydrogen and oxygen, or through the site of the explosion. Cylinders of argon were positioned near a door labeled “to exit” on the east wall of the building.

Investigators said an employee standing a little more than 6 feet from the furnace door has undergone multiple surgeries to remove metal debris and was still undergoing treatment when the report was published in March.

In a statement, ATI said the company closed down all four of the beam smelters in its Millersburg operation for four months while upgrading control and detection measures in the equipment. The involved furnace was shut down for six months.

"We have created a new level of best practice throughout our operation," wrote Natalie Gillespie, a spokesperson for the Dallas, Texas-headquartered parent company.

The company said all four injured have returned to work in the smelting department.

A trainer and trainee were shutting down an electron beam smelter near the end of their shift after an alarm indicated a problem, according to the report. The furnace hits raw metal ore with electron guns in a pressurized chamber, producing three electron beams in a vacuum and melting niobium at around 4,400 degrees.

Steel melts at around 2,500 degrees.

A jacket transports water around the sealed crucible to cool the furnace. Furnace No. 9 didn’t hold a vacuum and pressure decreased, according to the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services report, and water levels were low probably after leaking into the system.

The trainee and trainer turned a valve on the back of the furnace to release remaining pressure, then stood near the operator’s station as the furnace began a four-hour cooldown.

Normally the furnace automatically would cut its supply of gas and turn off the electron beams after a problem. No. 9 was still running as employees refilled water, according to the report.

Investigators found the furnace had a hole about three weeks before the explosion. Employees made some repairs and preventative maintenance to the furnaces.

Smelter operators typically have worked at the Millersburg site for years, learning on the job from more senior employees to set a guidance system that keeps the beams focused on the ore without touching.

But the plant saw turnover before the explosion, investigators noted, and employees were relatively under-experienced on the electron beam smelters.

Workers typically start in the welding department at the Millersburg plant and work their way up. ATI normally sees employees with five or more years of experience bid for the job operating the high-temperature smelter, investigators learned.

The trainer on furnace No. 9 had been operating the equipment for two years. The trainee had been with the company for 1 ½ years, in the smelting role for two months.

Employees spend most of their 12-hour shift seated or standing at a station in front of the furnace door. A supervisor told investigators he knew the best way to prevent injury from explosions was to move workers away from the furnaces.

ATI’s newer furnaces seat operators in separate rooms, according to investigators.

Oregon fined ATI $6,500 for not protecting employees with blast shields or enclosures. ATI was fined another $3,750 for putting potentially explosive cylinders in the paths of escaping employees.

The company employs 950 across Oregon and supplies rare metals, usually for aerospace manufacturing.

