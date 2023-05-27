Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Scio man helped pull two neighbors from a burning home before fire leveled the house Saturday afternoon, May 27.

Neighbors said Jacob Klindtworth smashed the windows out of a house at 36591 Crackerneck Drive, near Scio, as the structure filled with flame and smoke.

Sheryl Kundert said her daughter, Michelle Lee, was in the house babysitting a child when she received a phone call.

“Michelle called, frantic, and I couldn’t understand her. House was on fire,” Kundert said.

Klindtworth said he went to the back of the house after he saw fire had likely cut off the structure’s front door from rooms on the opposite side of the home.

He said he saw cars parked out front and no one standing outside the house and ran around the side of the structure with only one thought on his mind.

“I assumed there was people in the house,” Kindtworth said.

Someone called 911 around 1:45 p.m. to report that the home was on fire in an area of mostly farm fields and houses between Albany and Scio, hemmed in to the south and north by Crabtree and Thomas creeks.

Several neighbors heard concussions they described as explosions as car tires and unknown containers detonated in the heat of the fire.

“We were outside and didn’t hear anything,” Klindtworth said. “We smelled it."

Jefferson, Lyons and Scio Rural fire districts sent more than a dozen firefighters, and numerous firetrucks and water tenders were staged around the house as it burned.

Thick black smoke filled the road where responders deployed a collapsible pool-like reservoir of water and pumped hoses onto the house. The home appeared completely razed by 2:20 p.m. as firefighters sprayed flames still burning on the back side of the house.

Kundert said hers was one of several cars destroyed in the driveway in front of the home. She said a family dog had been with her daughter while visiting the house and was unsure if the animal survived.

Lee and the child she was watching both had been placed in ambulances, according to neighbors who said they saw the fire.

“Michelle survived and that’s the important thing,” Kundert said.