An animal attacked the goose while in foster care, according to a couple of people who knew Sunny. A veterinarian euthanized Sunny the next day, March 30, in Keizer, according to the goose’s owner and a family friend.

Owner Tina Corr appeared before Lebanon elected officials in December after the city declined to renew a permit that would have allowed Sunny — a "good goose," she said — to stay in his home. The goose failed to gain the support of neighbors or officials and was rehomed.

Sunny was 9 years old.

“He didn’t deserve what he got. He didn’t deserve to die that way,” Corr said by telephone.

Corr took home Sunny and a partner, Jax, in 2014 after hearing the hatchling birds peeping inside a metal tub at a Wilco Farm Store in Lebanon.

She named Sunny for the gosling’s bright yellow down feathers.

Sunny had appeared in photos playing with neighborhood children in 2022; and in Corr’s TikTok content receiving greetings and praise on walks in Lebanon’s municipal parks.

Corr’s husband, Tom Corr, an attorney who served as Linn County counsel, died in May 2022. Jax died soon after.

To help cope, Corr had two goslings shipped in a box to Lebanon to provide Sunny some company. She called them Sunny’s mail-order brides, naming them Jinx and Squeaky. By year's end, they all had to go.

Corr rehomed all three geese in December.

In January, an animal attacked and killed Jinx at a property inside city limits where owners kept livestock, including domesticated geese.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

On March 29, Corr got another phone call. Property owners told her Sunny had been attacked. She found him lying by a gate, she said.

Corr believes a dog mauled Sunny, exposing bone and cartilage. She took the goose to a couple of veterinary clinics before taking him home.

“Sunny wasn’t himself anymore,” Corr said.

Corr said the bird barely was conscious, so the next morning she returned to a clinic where he was euthanized.

She said she will hold a service for Sunny in May.

The circle of life continues, however. Squeaky, the other companion goose, is sitting on a clutch of four eggs. Corr said she believes the eggs will hatch by April 30.

"They're ready to pop any day," she said. "I hear them knocking."

Corr said she believed a neighbor was acting vindictively after police were called to collect her geese from nearby yards or complaints were made about the large waterfowl in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

By law, Lebanon doesn’t allow livestock animals inside its city limits. Property owners can seek an exception, however, applying every year for a permit from Lebanon’s building department.

Surrounding neighbors must sign in the application, consenting to allow an animal. All neighbors but one signed off on Sunny after he appeared in a code enforcement case.

Corr turned in that permit in 2016 and Sunny became accustomed to ranging across a couple of yards at the intersection of Randall and Downing drives.

Neighborhood relations soured, Corr said, and nearby homeowners didn’t consent in a 2022 application for Sunny to remain at home.

The city’s administrator on Nov. 22 declined to sign off on a renewed permit and Corr rehomed the geese in December. Lebanon code enforcement officials said they would fine Corr $500 each day she violated the livestock ban.

Corr told councilors in December she believed Sunny would be euthanized if she couldn’t keep the goose at home.

Reached by phone April 26, she said she believes a dog killed Sunny. Corr blames Lebanon for the attack.

“They put Sunny to his death having me move him,” she said.

Related stories: