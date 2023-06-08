An explosion at an Albany company shook surrounding homes the morning of Thursday, June 8.

At around 10 a.m., Albany firefighters and police were called to the titanium manufacturer Pacific Cast Technologies (formerly known as ATI Technologies Inc.) at 150 SW Queen Ave. in Albany.

Responding to what was initially reported as an alarm, fire crews quickly determined an explosion had occurred and upgraded the response level, calling in more personnel and resources in case the situation was serious, according to Albany Fire Department spokesperson Sandy Roberts.

Two workers were evaluated at the scene, but no injuries were reported, according to Roberts, who said no fires were detected and no chemicals were released related to the explosion. Firefighters remained at the location for just over an hour to monitor the situation for safety.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, and Roberts could not say exactly which building it occurred in but confirmed that the building was evacuated by all company staff after the explosion. She said the company is investigating the cause.

Nearby residents who called 911 reported seeing smoke, and several people on social media commented about their homes being shaken by the boom.